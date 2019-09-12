Simona Halep has announced Darren Cahill will return to coach the Wimbledon champion for the 2020 season.
Cahill split with Halep last November to take a one-year coaching hiatus, enabling him to spend more time with his family in Australia.
Two-time major winner Halep revealed that long-time coach Cahill will be back in her corner next year.
Former world number one Halep had a short spell working with Thierry van Cleemput after Cahill opted to take a break.
Halep won her first major title at the French Open last year and doubled her tally at the All England Club in July.