Simona Halep has announced Darren Cahill will return to coach the Wimbledon champion for the 2020 season.

Cahill split with Halep last November to take a one-year coaching hiatus, enabling him to spend more time with his family in Australia.

Two-time major winner Halep revealed that long-time coach Cahill will be back in her corner next year.

Even though you've been away this year, you've been with us every step of the way.



Can't wait to welcome you back officially next season ⁦⁦@darren_cahill⁩ 💪 pic.twitter.com/hVbhm17q4K — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 12, 2019

Former world number one Halep had a short spell working with Thierry van Cleemput after Cahill opted to take a break.

Halep won her first major title at the French Open last year and doubled her tally at the All England Club in July.