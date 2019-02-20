Halep reached the final in Doha last week and looks set to go similarly deep at this Premier 5 event after booking a last-eight spot in the United Arab Emirates.

She will meet Belinda Bencic next, while the top half of the draw is completed by Carla Suarez Navarro and defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Kerber was a surprise casualty as Hsieh Su-wei earned an impressive third-round victory, while there were also wins for Karolina Pliskova, Viktoria Kuzmova and Petra Kvitova.