Novak Djokovic thought he had successfully gained medical exemption to travel to Australia unvaccinated, only to be turned away when he arrived in Melbourne last week.

The world number one has since been in in a detention hotel awaiting his appeal, which was postponed late last week to today.

The Federal Circuit Court ruled in favour of the Serb, ordering the Australian government to pay Djokovic's costs and release him from detention.

The federal government's counsel has warned ministerial powers could still be invoked to cancel Djokovic's visa.

More to come..