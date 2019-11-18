World number 2-ranked Djokovic leads out a powerful Serbia team which will be wary of taking Japan lightly after top nations Croatia and Italy both suffered shock Day 1 losses to an understrength Russia and Canada, respectively.

The 32 year-old had been under an injury cloud in the lead-up to the revamped finals, in Madrid, having injured his elbow in the ATP Finals loss to Rodger Federer.

Having come through a practice session unscathed, the Serbian great confirmed his place in his nation's line-up to contest the finals.

Djokovic is joined by Dusan Lajovic, Filip Krajinovic, Viktor Troicki and Jamko Tipsarevic.