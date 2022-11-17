Djokovic relieved to have Visa ban overturned November 17, 2022 06:01 0:31 min Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's three-year ban from entering Australia has been overturned by the government, meaning he is free to play in the Australian Open in January. WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT News Australian Open Novak Djokovic ATP Tour Tennis -Latest Videos 0:31 min Djokovic relieved to have Visa ban overturned 0:32 min Maddison promises 'moments of magic' for England 0:55 min Mooy tips Socceroos France upset 0:52 min Rodri says World Cup field wide open 1:02 min Baccus hopes to be the difference for Socceroos 2:41 min The 'Best XI' not going to Qatar 1:04 min Ronaldo ruled out of World Cup warm-up match 1:50 min Krygios fired up by crowd in doubles win 1:31 min Ronaldo admits he was 'close' to joining Man City 4:45 min Special K's put on a show in comeback win