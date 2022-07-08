Novak Djokovic is a win away from a seventh Wimbledon title after coming back from a set down to end Cameron Norrie's dream home run at the All England Club.

Norrie was looking to become the first British man to reach the final at the All England Club since Andy Murray's triumph in 2016.

He appeared to have Djokovic unsettled when he won the first set in startlingly comfortable fashion.

However, Djokovic, as he has done so often, recovered superbly to storm to a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory and set up a final with Nick Kyrgios, who benefited from Rafael Nadal's withdrawal through injury.

The pair traded breaks in the first two games, but Norrie struck a key blow in the fifth game when Djokovic hit long off a low backhand from the Briton. Djokovic fired into the net two games later to hand Norrie a third break of a set he wrapped up with an ace despite two double faults.

Djokovic responded by placing Norrie under sustained pressure on serve and it told in the eighth game of the second when the ninth seed pushed a forehand long, and he did the same off the backhand side as the Serbian levelled the match.

Norrie ballooned a forehand long in the opening game of the third to give the break to Djokovic, who raced away in style thereafter.

An excellent return off a Norrie second serve gave Djokovic a break in the first game of the fourth and he would not be prevented from reaching the finish line despite the home hope's spirited effort.