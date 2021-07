The world number-17 was looking to continue a run of strong form that saw him claim a maiden title on grass in Eastbourne in June.

BREAKING: Aussie tennis star Alex de Minaur is OUT of the @Tokyo2020 Olympics after testing positive to COVID-19 in pre-departure swabs, says @AUSOlympicTeam boss Ian Chesterman — Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) July 16, 2021

He now become the second high-profile Australian to miss the Games, after Nick Kyrgios pulled out citing a lack of crowds as the reason.

Both players are expected to take part at the ATP event in Atlanta starting on 26 July.