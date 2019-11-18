The best 18 nations in Tennis will converge on Madrid for tennis’s premiere international team event - the Davis Cup - in its new condensed tournament format.

For the first time, the finals will take the form of knockout tournament, with a group stage and finals. From six groups of three teams, the top nation will progress to the knockout stages, along with the two-best ranked runners up, with the final showpiece to be held on Monday 25 November.

How to watch

You can watch Every Davis Cup match LIVE on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.

With multiple matches running simultaneously, fans can enjoy our ‘superfeed’ allowing you to enjoy the best action from three simultaneous matches.

*All times listed in AEDT

Tuesday 19 November

Croatia v Russia, 2am

Italy v Canada, 2am

Belgium v Colombia, 2am

Argentina v Chile, 9pm

France v Japan, 9pm

Kazakhstan v Netherlands, 9pm

Wednesday 20 November

Spain v Russia, 4am

USA v Canada, 4am

Australia v Colombia, 4am

Serbia v Japan, 9pm

Argentina v Germany, 9pm

Great Britain v Netherlands, 9pm

Thursday 21 November

Croatia v Spain, 4am

USA v Italy, 4am

Belgium v Australia, 4am

France v Servia, 9pm

Germany v Chile, 9pm

Great Britain v Kazakhstan, 9pm

Friday 22 November

Quarter final 1, 4am

Quarter Final 2, 9pm

Saturday 23 November

Quarter final 3, 4am

Quarter final 4, 4am

Semi final 1, 9pm

Sunday 24 November

Semi final 2, 4am

Monday 25 November

Davis Cup Final, 2am

The stars on show

Rafael Nadal – Spain

Rafael Nadal needs no motivation to perform on the big stage, and the world number one will be especially tough to beat this week as he looks to lead Spain to glory on home soil.

Novak Djokovic – Serbia

Serbia’s superstar Novak Djokovic has shaken off an injury scare and will feature at the Davis Cup.

‘The Joker’ boasts 16 grand slams in his decorated career, but Djokovic is yet to taste Davis Cup glory.

Andy Murray – Great Britain

Andy Murray is back in Great Britain’s Davis cup team for the first time since 2016, and the former world number one is determined to bounce back from a horror three-year run of injuries.

Fans will be hoping to see the three-time grand slam winner back to his best in Madrid.

Nick Kyrgios – Australia

A polarising figure in Australian tennis, Nick Kyrgios’s combustible character make him a must-watch at this year’s Davis Cup.

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying the 24 year-old’s talent and will be instrumental to Australia’s success if he can bring his A game.