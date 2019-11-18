Watch the Davis Cup LIVE on beIN SPORTS
The best 18 nations in Tennis will converge on Madrid for tennis’s premiere international team event - the Davis Cup - in its new condensed tournament format.
For the first time, the finals will take the form of knockout tournament, with a group stage and finals. From six groups of three teams, the top nation will progress to the knockout stages, along with the two-best ranked runners up, with the final showpiece to be held on Monday 25 November.
How to watch
You can watch Every Davis Cup match LIVE on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
With multiple matches running simultaneously, fans can enjoy our ‘superfeed’ allowing you to enjoy the best action from three simultaneous matches.
*All times listed in AEDT
Tuesday 19 November
- Croatia v Russia, 2am
- Italy v Canada, 2am
- Belgium v Colombia, 2am
- Argentina v Chile, 9pm
- France v Japan, 9pm
- Kazakhstan v Netherlands, 9pm
Wednesday 20 November
- Spain v Russia, 4am
- USA v Canada, 4am
- Australia v Colombia, 4am
- Serbia v Japan, 9pm
- Argentina v Germany, 9pm
- Great Britain v Netherlands, 9pm
Thursday 21 November
- Croatia v Spain, 4am
- USA v Italy, 4am
- Belgium v Australia, 4am
- France v Servia, 9pm
- Germany v Chile, 9pm
- Great Britain v Kazakhstan, 9pm
Friday 22 November
- Quarter final 1, 4am
- Quarter Final 2, 9pm
Saturday 23 November
- Quarter final 3, 4am
- Quarter final 4, 4am
- Semi final 1, 9pm
Sunday 24 November
- Semi final 2, 4am
Monday 25 November
- Davis Cup Final, 2am
The stars on show
Rafael Nadal – Spain
Rafael Nadal needs no motivation to perform on the big stage, and the world number one will be especially tough to beat this week as he looks to lead Spain to glory on home soil.
Novak Djokovic – Serbia
Serbia’s superstar Novak Djokovic has shaken off an injury scare and will feature at the Davis Cup.
‘The Joker’ boasts 16 grand slams in his decorated career, but Djokovic is yet to taste Davis Cup glory.
Andy Murray – Great Britain
Andy Murray is back in Great Britain’s Davis cup team for the first time since 2016, and the former world number one is determined to bounce back from a horror three-year run of injuries.
Fans will be hoping to see the three-time grand slam winner back to his best in Madrid.
Nick Kyrgios – Australia
A polarising figure in Australian tennis, Nick Kyrgios’s combustible character make him a must-watch at this year’s Davis Cup.
Love him or hate him, there’s no denying the 24 year-old’s talent and will be instrumental to Australia’s success if he can bring his A game.