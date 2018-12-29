World No.91 Norrie's 7-6 (10-8) 6-4 victory over one of the rising stars of men's tennis put the British team in the ascendancy, although Katie Boulter missed a chance to wrap up the win when she lost 6-0 4-6 6-2 to Maria Sakkari.

However, Norrie and Boulter combined to claim victory in the mixed doubles rubber and seal an opening triumph in their Group B campaign in Perth.

The duo faces Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic of Switzerland on Sunday before finishing the group stage against United States' Serena Williams and Frances Tiafoe.

In the day's other match, France won its mixed doubles rubber to avoid a whitewash against Australia in Group A.

Singles wins for Ashleigh Barty and Matthew Ebden over Alize Cornet and Lucas Pouille ensured Australia would kick off the competition with a positive result, although the French pair pulled one back in the doubles with a straight-sets victory.