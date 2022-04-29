He was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court in London on Saturday (AEST).

The six-time grand slam champion had denied violating the Insolvency Act after he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Becker, 54, owed creditors close to £50 million ($88.7 million) at the time of his bankruptcy. However, he has now been found guilty of hiding assets and loans in order to avoid paying his debts.

The German was cleared of 20 counts but found guilty of four charges by a jury earlier this month.

Becker was previously given a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion in Germany in 2002.