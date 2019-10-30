Bertens replaced Barty's scheduled opponent, Osaka, after the Japanese injured her shoulder.

The Dutchwoman swiftly made an impact in the Red Group, coming from behind to defeat the Australian 3-6 6-3 6-4 - her first win over Barty in six attempts.

Barty refuse to place blame on the late withdrawal of Osaka for the loss, maintaining she knows Bertens's game well enough to understand what she needed to do to win.

"We were well prepared and I felt like I did a really good job for a set and a half of what I waned to do," Barty said. "Then letting her back into the match was too many and with the calibre of player Kiki is, she was abl to take advantage of that."