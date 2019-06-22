Just a fortnight after her breakthrough grand slam success at the French Open, Barty edged closer to another milestone with a 6-4 6-4 win against the world No.51.

She will face German Julia Goerges in the decider, the German also needing just two sets to see off Petra Martic of Croatia.

In a bizarre twist, Barty and Goerges will play together less than 24 hours before the final, the pair set to meet Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Demi Schuurs in one of two women's doubles semi-finals.

Barty will usurp Naomi Osaka as the new world No.1 if she beats Goerges, a victory that would see her just become the fifth Australian, male or female, to top the rankings and the first woman in 43 years.

The 23-year-old entered her clash against Strycova on the back of 10 successive wins and she produced the first break in the match's fifth game.

This shot of the day from @ashbar96 might just be the shot of the month. 😮#NatureValleyClassic pic.twitter.com/dkqOlTVCFj — WTA (@WTA) June 22, 2019

It was not all one-way traffic, though, Barty forced to save break points on three occasions in the opener.

But she served superbly in the second set, firing 10 aces and winning 86 per cent of points on first serve.

Strycova kept things level until 4-4, when she was broken easily, and Barty comfortably served out to secure her spot in the final.

"I served really well in the second set to keep in touch and knew I needed to take my chance when I got one," Barty said after the match.

"On grass, she is very effective and it was important for me to get on top on my rallies and use my forehand as much as I could."

Goerges's clash with Martic was a similar affair, a tight first set only settled by the one service break.

Martic, ranked No.25, just six places below her opponent, was then broken in the first game of the second set only to immediately produce a break of her own.

It set the tone for an exciting set but Goerges eventually prevailed 6-4 6-3.