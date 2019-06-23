Continuing a stellar run of form that saw her crowned French Open champion, having earlier won the Miami Open, Barty cruised to a 6-4, 7-5 win over her 'good friend' Goerges, to become the first Australian in 43 years to attain the world-number one ranking.

The 23 year-old achieved the feat without dropping a set in a run that featured dominant wins over Venus Williams and Barbora Strycova.

Her German rival, seven years her senior, entered the decider in a similar vein of form, having only dropped one set, but Goerges struggled to deal with Barty's first serve and her powerful baseline game.