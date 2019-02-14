Held in November in Madrid, the new-look finals format, which has drawn criticism from Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt, will pit 18 qualified nations against each other over the course of a week, the winner earning the title of World Champion.

Hewitt's men will take on 2017 semi-final conqueror and 4th-ranked Belgium, pear-headed by world number seven-ranked David Goffin.

Defending champion and second seed Croatia was drawn with five-time Davis Cup winner Spain and Russia - which eliminated Roger Federer's Switzerland in qualifying - in a tough Group B.

“This draw marks another stage of the journey to the Davis Cup Finals where these 18 nations will give their all for their teammates, their country and their fans," David Haggerty, ITF President said. "Now that the teams know their opponents the anticipation can really build to what will be a spectacular event in November.”

Davis Cup Finals Group Stage 🌎 🏆#DavisCupMadridFinals pic.twitter.com/l4jzjCcNhD — Davis Cup Madrid Finals (@DavisCupFinals) February 14, 2019

Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, Founder and President of Kosmos, partner of the Davis Cup Madrid Finals added: "We are extremely proud to see how, step by step, the Davis Cup Madrid Finals take shape and become, without a doubt, one of the great sporting events of the year. The draw we witnessed today has provided an exciting setting for the competition.

"The diversity and contrasting styles of the teams and the huge enthusiasm with which they will all arrive in Madrid is undoubtedly the best guarantee of the great performance that awaits us. Madrid will be the world capital of tennis and sport for a week, bringing together fans from 18 countries, offering them a unique experience that they will surely not forget".