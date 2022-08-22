Zverev withdraws from US Open

The German went under the knife after tearing all three of the lateral ligaments in his right ankle during his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal.

Zverev will not make his comeback at the final grand slam of the year in New York, as his withdrawal was announced on Tuesday (AEST).

The 25 year-old reached his only major final at Flushing Meadows two years ago, losing to Dominic Thiem.

Zverev stated after his operation that surgery was "the best choice" to ensure his ligaments heal properly and he could return to competition "as quickly as possible."

The US Open gets under way next Monday, with doubts remaining over whether Novak Djokovic will be able to play due to the 21-time grand slam champion opting against receiving a coronavirus vaccine.