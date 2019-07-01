Zverev and Tsitsipas crash out of Wimbledon

Djokovic started the defence of his title with a 6-3 7-5 6-3 victory over German Kohlschreiber on Centre Court.

Sixth seed Zverev suffered more major misery as qualifier Jiri Vesely came from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 at the All England Club on Monday.

Thomas Fabbiano claimed the scalp of Austrlian Open semi-finalist Tsitsipas, the 89-ranked Italian triumphing 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3.

Kevin Anderson, runner-up last year, got past Pierre-Hugues Herbert in straight sets, while the promising Felix Auger-Aliassime won got his first grand slam match win in an all-Canadian battle with Vasek Pospisil.

Ivo Karlovic, the oldest man to play in the singles since Ken Rosewall in1975 at the age of 40, saw off Andrea Arnaboldi to move into round two at SW19, but 16th seed Gael Monfils bowed out due to injury when trailing fellow Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the final set.