Six Nations
Tennis

Wozniacki explains ongoing illness struggle

Caroline Wozniacki revealed she has struggled with a viral illness for almost two months after withdrawing from the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Getty Images

Watch the WTA Doha LIVE on beIN SPORTS 

The former world number one, who was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis before last year's US Open, pulled out of a second tournament in succession and had her place taken in the main draw by Polona Hercog, who was defeated by fellow lucky loser Stefanie Voegele 6-3 6-2.

Elise Mertens, seeded 16th, claimed the biggest title of her career at the Qatar Open at the weekend but she fell to a 5-7 6-4 7-5 loss against Zhu Lin on Monday.

Seeds Anett Kontaveit (15) and Julia Goerges (13) also suffered early exits.

News tennis
Previous Petkovic cruises in Budapest
Read
Petkovic cruises in Budapest
Next Mouratoglou backs Serena to overtake Court
Read
Mouratoglou backs Serena to overtake Court

Latest Stories