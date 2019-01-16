Wozniacki breezes into third round

Wozniacki's 6-1 6-3 win over Johanna Larsson saw her produce the kind of performance that suggests she could become the first woman to win the tournament in successive years since Victoria Azarenka in 2012 and 2013.

However, another former champion lies in wait for the Dane, and the women's draw remains fascinatingly hard to call after a day where the high seeds enjoyed success.

Yet the third day of singles action was also one that offered plenty for the more inexperienced players to celebrate, indicating that this could perhaps be a grand slam that features a breakthrough winner.