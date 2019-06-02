LaLiga
Tennis

Wawrinka sinks Tsitsipas in epic, big guns through

Stan Wawrinka came through an epic five-set battle with Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal had a much easier path into the French Open quarter-finals.

Getty Images

Wawrinka and Tsitsipas both had to finish their third-round matches on Sunday (AEST) and it was the Swiss who ran out a 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 6-4 3-6 8-6 winner on Court Suzanne-Lenglen a day later.

Their five-hour-and-nine-minute clash meant Kei Nishikori led Benoit Paire 6-2 6-7 (8-10) 6-2 when bad light stopped play.

Earlier in the day, Federer coasted past Leonardo Mayer 6-2 6-3 6-3, while 11-time champion Rafael Nadal got past Juan Ignacio Londero by the same scoreline.

With Nishikori and Paire unable to finish, Nadal will have to wait to discover his quarter-final opponent.

News tennis Rafael Nadal Rodger Federer Stefanos Tsitsipas Stan Wawrinka
Previous Osaka and Serena stunned at Roland Garros
Read
Osaka and Serena stunned at Roland Garros
Next Serena first athlete on Forbes list
Read
Serena first athlete on Forbes list

Latest Stories