Wawrinka sinks Tsitsipas in epic, big guns through

Wawrinka and Tsitsipas both had to finish their third-round matches on Sunday (AEST) and it was the Swiss who ran out a 7-6 (8-6) 5-7 6-4 3-6 8-6 winner on Court Suzanne-Lenglen a day later.

Their five-hour-and-nine-minute clash meant Kei Nishikori led Benoit Paire 6-2 6-7 (8-10) 6-2 when bad light stopped play.

Earlier in the day, Federer coasted past Leonardo Mayer 6-2 6-3 6-3, while 11-time champion Rafael Nadal got past Juan Ignacio Londero by the same scoreline.

With Nishikori and Paire unable to finish, Nadal will have to wait to discover his quarter-final opponent.