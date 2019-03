Stan Wawrinka made it through his test with Daniel Evans at the Indian Wells Masters, while Australian teenager Alexei Popyrin claimed his first ATP 1000 victory.

Wawrinka recovered after losing the first set against Evans as the Swiss veteran reached the second round on Friday.

Popyrin joined the three-time grand slam champion in the next round following his breakthrough win over Jaume Munar.

Australian Open quarter-finalist Frances Tiafoe, meanwhile, was sent packing along with Tomas Berdych.