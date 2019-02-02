Vekic sets up Bertens final in St Petersburg

The world No.30 had stunned Australian Open finalist Kvitova 6-4 6-1 to reach the last four and she was again comfortable as her run continued.

Vekic eased past the unseeded Vera Zvonareva 6-2 6-2, breaking swiftly in both sets, and will now take on Kiki Bertens for the title.

No.2 seed Bertens was made to work a little harder to secure her progression as Aryna Sabalenka took the first set to a tie-break and briefly led, yet it was the Dutchwoman who then emerged a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 victor.

"It was a really tough match," Bertens said. "[Sabalenka] is a really great player, who hits the ball really hard. I had to stay aggressive where I could. My coach was there at the end to calm me down a little."

There were two more straight-sets victories in the semi-finals of the Thailand Open as Dayana Yastremska and Ajla Tomljanovic set up a final meeting.

Yastremska had upset Garbine Muguruza in the last eight and saw off Magda Linette 6-4 6-3, while Tomljanovic brushed aside Tamara Zidansek 6-4 6-1.