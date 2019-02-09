Six Nations
Tsonga reaches first ATP Tour final since 2017

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached his first ATP Tour final in 16 months with victory over Radu Albot in the last four at the Open Sud de France.

The former world No.5 saw his 2018 season wrecked by injury, but he has found form in Montpellier this week and will now face compatriot Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Monday's (AEDT) decider.

Having dumped out French seeds Gilles Simon and Jeremy Chardy on his way to a first Tour final since the Vienna Open in October 2017, Tsonga faced a more modest opponent in Albot.

Tsonga won five break points in all as he breezed through 6-1 6-3, setting up the clash with Herbert, a 6-2 7-5 winner over 2012 champion Tomas Berdych.

Meanwhile, at the Sofia Open, a Frenchman was beaten in the semi-finals as Gael Monfils went down to No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev.

Medvedev was largely comfortable in a 6-2 6-4 success and will take on Marton Fucsovics, who rallied from a set down to defeat Matteo Berrettini.

