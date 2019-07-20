Tomic slammed by board after losing appeal

Tomic had to hand back the £45,000 ($80,800) he was given for a 6-2 6-1 6-4 first-round thumping by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the All England Club this month because of a perceived lack of effort.

The world No.103 was dispatched by Tsonga in just 58 minutes, the shortest men's singles match at the All England Club in 15 years, but Tomic stressed afterwards he was trying.

Tomic challenged the decision to take his prize purse off him, but not only was he unsuccessful with that appeal, he was also given a ticking off.

Two years ago, the 26-year-old was also fined $15,000 after admitting he was "bored" in an opening-round loss to Mischa Zverev in the grass-court Major.

Grand slam board director Bill Babcock wrote in a verdict letter that was published by The New York Times: "A review of your historical record of misconduct at grand slams, never mind elsewhere, provides little justification for an adjustment.

"In your case, Bernard, I am sure you would agree there is no historical evidence to give comfort to the theory that you can reform your behaviour."

Babcock added that Tomic will be refunded 25 per cent of his fine should he avoid a sanction in his next eight grand slam events.

However, Tomic intends to appeal the decision further, telling The New York Times: "I don't care about this 25 per cent; I care about the right thing for players in the future."