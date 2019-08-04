Tig upsets the odds at Karlsruhe Open

World No.65 Van Uytvanck, who beat her partner Greet Minnen in the first round, had been expected to lift the title in the inaugural edition of the clay court tournament in Germany.

But Tig, ranked No.223, fought back from a set down on Monday (AEST).

Van Uytvanck broke serve three times as she nosed ahead, but Tig, who only dropped one set throughout the entire tournament, responded with three breaks of her own to restore parity.

After breaking once more to make it 4-2 in set three, 25-year-old Tig got the better of Van Uytvanck's serve to claim her first WTA title with two match points to spare.