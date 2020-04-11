Tennis may be the last sport to resume

The ATP and WTA Tours have been suspended until at least 13 July 13 as the pandemic continues to sweep across the world.

While Wimbledon was cancelled, the French Open was pushed back until September amid uncertainty over when, and if, play will get underway in 2020.

Gaudenzi said tennis may have to wait longer than other sports to resume because of the amount of travel involved.

"We have 3000 to 4000 people coming from all over the world and therefore tennis could be one of the last sports to return," he said on Saturday (AEST).

"We have 50 calendar options. Nothing is yet decided. We will make decisions late May.

"There are assumptions [like] playing on the red clay after the US Open if all goes well and then continue with the normal season – in Asia, indoors and close with the [ATP] Finals in London."

There have been more than 1.6 million cases of coronavirus worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 102,000.