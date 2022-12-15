Tennis legend Becker released from prison

The 55-year-old was sentenced to two-and-a-half-years in jail at the end of April for breaking insolvency laws.

Six-time grand slam champion Becker served just eight months of his sentence and it was confirmed by his lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, that he has returned to his native Germany - where he is subject to any restrictions.

The former world number one was found guilty of hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts when he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

Becker reportedly started his sentence in London's Wandsworth Prison, before being moved to Huntercombe Prison in May.

He lived in London before being sent to prison but could be prevented from returning to live in the UK.

Becker does not have UK citizenship and the Home Office have confirmed any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and given a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the earliest opportunity.

He covered tennis in a broadcasting career before he was sentenced.