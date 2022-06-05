Sporting icons pay tribute to Nadal

Nadal produced yet another masterclass at Roland Garros, beating Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 to secure a record-extending 22nd grand slam title.

There have been concerns the 36 year-old may be forced to retire due to a foot injury, but one of the all-time greats vowed to fight on after completing the Australian Open and Roland Garros double in the same year for the first time.

Nadal was imperious as he moved two clear of Federer and Novak Djokovic's haul of major crowns.

Enhorabuena por una nueva gesta histórica, @RafaelNadal. Es un orgullo disfrutar de un gran madridista y socio de honor del Real Madrid como el mejor tenista de todos los tiempos. Felicidades por tu 22º Grand Slam, el 14º @rolandgarros, sin duda un número mágico en este 2022. — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) June 5, 2022

The 'King of Clay' has won an astonishing 112 French Open matches and suffered only three defeats in one of the most dominant records in modern sport.

Ivan Ljubicic, Federer's coach, called for the main show court at Roland Garros to be named after Nadal.

Not many PLAYED 14 @rolandgarros tournaments. He won it 14 times. There is no word to describe this feat. Don't think good old Phillippe would mind if his court changes the name to Rafael Nadal - statue is not enough — Ivan Ljubicic (@theljubicic) June 5, 2022

