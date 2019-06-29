Serena praises Barty ahead of Wimbledon

Tennis great Williams has endured an injury-hit 2019 season with a knee complaint troubling her earlier in the campaign.

After suffering a surprise third-round defeat to Sofia Kenin at the French Open, Williams revealed she was considering taking a wildcard entry into a grass-court event to improve her conditioning for Wimbledon, where she is a seven-time champion.

The American is facing a tough draw at the All England Club and could come up against world No.1 and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty in the quarter-finals.

The veteran had nothing but praise for the Australian's achievements this year.

World No.1 @ashbar96 will play Saisai Zheng in the first round at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AiXXmUxAFF — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 28, 2019

"I don't know anyone that has anything negative to say about her," Williams added. "She's like the sweetest, cutest girl on tour.

"She's so nice. She has the most beautiful game, such classic shots. I mean, she does everything right. Her technique is flawless.

"Obviously I'm happy for her. She's really even-tempered. She's just really chilled. I feel like she's just so relaxed in a way.

"She's had a solid year, as well. It's not just the French Open. I believe she won Miami. She's had a really good year."

Williams, who is seeking to level Court's tally of 24 Major triumphs, has not played since her defeat to Kenin at Roland Garros, where Barty claimed her maiden grand slam title.

"I was dealing with some bad injuries all year. I just haven't had enough match play, quite frankly," Williams said.

"I finally feel like I found some good results in Paris. I stayed there. I saw some good doctors. Yes, I'm feeling better.

"Obviously, I haven't had the best time and preparation that I normally would have. I've had a good week and a half, but I have been really just mentally training, physically training for that time here.

"I'm just going to do the best that I can now that I'm here."

She added with a smile: "I know how to play tennis."