Serena consoles beaten Yastremska

It was a battle of the ages, with 37 year-old Williams facing 18 year-old Yastremska in the third round at Melbourne Park.

The Ukrainian teenager was outclassed by the veteran, who sailed into the last 16 via a 6-2 6-1 victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Yastremska - the first player born in the 2000s to break into the WTA's top 100 last season - was overcome with emotion afterwards, prompting a touching moment between her and Williams.

"You did amazing. You did so well," Williams could be heard saying as she consoled Yastremska. "You did amazing. Don't cry, you did really well."

Williams continued to praise Yastremska in her on-court interview.

"I thought she played amazing, came out swinging. I felt like she came out ready to go," the former world number one added.

"When I was younger I played against Lindsay Davenport, Martina Hingis, Monica Seles. Everyone I faced was in the 'hall of fame'. Every match was intimidating, but you go out and do the best you can.

"How could I forget Venus? She still intimidates me."