Serena and Murray may pair up at Wimbledon

Watch this space...@serenawilliams and @andy_murray could be set to form a formidable partnership in the mixed doubles#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/6v2m0zpeVM — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) June 29, 2019

The 23-time grand slam singles champion, who is eyeing an eighth individual title at the All England Club, suggested teaming up with the Briton was a very real possibility.

Pressed on the matter, the American said: "I'm available. We just have to wait and see."

Murray, a two-time Wimbledon winner himself, is certainly open to the idea.

"She's arguably the best player ever," Murray, who will compete alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles, said. "She would be a pretty solid partner."

Murray made a winning return to tennis last week after surgery on a problematic hip as he and Feliciano Lopez claimed the doubles crown at the Queen's Club Championships.