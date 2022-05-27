Sasnovich bundles Kerber out of French Open

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Three-time grand slam winner Kerber headed to Paris as the No.21 seed but in good form after victory at the Internationaux de Strasbourg last week.

Kerber, whose last Major title came at Wimbledon in 2018, made it seven straight clay-court wins for the first time in her professional career after defeating Elsa Jacquemot on Thursday (AEST) at Roland Garros.

However, Sasnovich, who defeated US Open winner Emma Raducanu in the previous round, proved a step too far for No.21 seed Kerber, who fell to a 6-4 7-6 (7-5) loss on Court Simonne-Mathieu.

World No.47 Sasnovich next faces Italy's Martina Trevisan, whose best result at a grand slam was the quarter-finals at this competition two years ago.

Trevisan became the first Italian female player to win eight or more matches in a row since Francesca Schiavone in 2017 by defeating Daria Saville 6-3 6-4 in the third round.

Meanwhile, American teenager Coco Gauff negotiated past Kaia Kanepi 6-3 6-4 to tee up a fourth-round clash with No.31 seed Elise Mertens, who was a 6-2 6-3 winner over Varvara Gracheva.