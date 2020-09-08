Sasnovich, Bouchard prevail in Istanbul

Sasnovich reached round three at Flushing Meadows in New York, thrashing 2019 French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova in her second match before bowing out to Yulia Putintseva.

Back to regular WTA Tour action, swapping US hardcourts for clay in Turkey, 106th-ranked Belarusian Sasnovich began slowly in her clash with Zarina Diyas before improving to beat the Kazakh seventh seed 3-6 7-5 6-1 on Tuesday.

Polona Hercog, the Slovenian third seed, saw off Turkish hope Berfu Cengiz 6-2 6-3, with wins also for Spain's Paula Badosa and Sara Sorribes Tormo, the latter going through after British fifth seed Heather Watson retired when trailing 3-2 in the opening set.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini and Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova came through tight three-set contests, with Canada's former Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard among the players to battle through qualifying early in the day to reach the main draw.