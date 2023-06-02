Sabalenka cites mental health after avoiding media

WATCH the WTA Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | Sign up to beIN SPORTS CONNECT and take advantage of our 7-day free trial

The No.2 seed was involved in a tense exchange with a Ukrainian journalist on Thursday (AEST) over her previous support for Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko.

“For many months now I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts,” Sabalenka said.

“These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches but, on Wednesday, I did not feel safe in the press conference.

“I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches. For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision.

“It hasn’t been an easy few days, and now my focus is continue to play well here in Paris.”

Roland Garros organisers claimed Sabalenka talked to a hand-picked group of journalists in a ‘press conference’ after easing past Rakhimova 6-2 6-2, but it is understood all the questions were asked by a WTA employee.

It is not yet clear whether Sabalenka, who is through to the fourth round in Paris for the first time, will attend press conferences for the rest of the tournament.

The Australian Open champion was also asked questions about the war after her first-round victory over Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk, who refused to shake her hand and was booed off court.

She said afterwards that all Russian and Belarusian athletes were against the war but refused to answer questions from the Ukrainian journalist on Thursday (AEST).

No.3 seed Jessica Pegula also declined to do a press conference after the disappointment of her 6-1 6-3 loss to No.28 seed Elise Mertens.

The American, whose preparations were disrupted by food poisoning, failed to make the quarter-finals for only the second time in the past six grand slams.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina, meanwhile, did not shake hands with Russian opponent Anna Blinkova at the end of her 2-6 6-2 7-5 victory.

Amid more booing from the crowd on Simonne Mathieu, Svitolina, who is married to French player Gael Monfils, gave a thumbs-up and exchanged a few words with Blinkova but did not offer her hand.

Svitolina, in her first grand slam tournament since giving birth to her daughter in October, will next play another Russian, Daria Kasatkina, who has been the most vocal of the Russian and Belarusian competitors in speaking out against the war.