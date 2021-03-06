Rublev continues streak to set up Fucsovics final

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Tsitsipas has himself enjoyed a fine start to the year, reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open, but it was Rublev who progressed to the final in the Netherlands in more routine fashion than might have been expected.

He prevailed 6-3 7-6 (7-2), marking his 12th win from 13 matches this season.

The victory also extended his winning streak in ATP 500 matches to 19. Only Roger Federer (28) and Andy Murray (21) have produced longer such runs.

"[I play tennis] to play at the best level, to play at the best tournaments, to try to compete, then to go deep and to try to win them," Rublev said after his victory. "A final is always special, so I am going to try to do my best tomorrow [Monday AEDT]."

Rublev is likely to require his best given the form Marton Fucsovics, his opponent, is in.

Fucsovics came through qualifying to reach the main draw and delivered a superb performance to stun world No.26 Borna Coric 6-4 6-1.

The final will be the third of Fucsovics's career and his first since February 2019, when he lost to Rublev's Russian compatriot Daniil Medvedev at the Sofia Open.