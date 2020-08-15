Rogers fails to build on Serena scalp

WATCH LIVE coverage of the WTA Tour on beIN SPORTS | 2-Week Free Trial

Teichmann will face Jennifer Brady in Monday's (AEST) showpiece after Brady defeated Cori Gauff.

Rogers produced an impressive shock in Saturday's (AEST) quarter-finals when beating 23-time grand slam champion Williams in a dramatic third-set tie-breaker in Lexington, but she came unstuck against Teichmann.

The 23-year-old was a dominant victor as well, seeing off Rogers 6-3 6-2, as she continued her impressive run of not dropping a set all week.

Teichmann, who is also involved with the doubles, has no special secret to her form, but is grateful to have found a groove.

"I don't have an answer for why I don't lose any sets," she said. "I just feel very good. I'm playing very consistent. I feel great on court. I guess that's the main reason."

Brady has enjoyed a similarly emphatic run to the final – this match saw her lose four matches in a single set for the first time in Lexington, as she saw off teen sensation Gauff 6-2 6-4 on Sunday (AEST).

Gauff lost three games on her serve in the first set and, although she improved in the second, Brady's break in the third game proved crucial as she reached a second career final.