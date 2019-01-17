LaLiga
Tennis

Raonic survives marathon against Wawrinka

Milos Raonic outlasted Stan Wawrinka in a gruelling four-set shoot-out to book his spot in the third round of the Australian Open.

Getty Images

Raonic survived 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (8-6) 7-6 (13-11) 7-6 (7-5) against 2014 champion Wawrinka after more than four hours in Melbourne on Thursday, marking the longest match the Canadian star has won in his career.

Four tie-breaks were needed as 16th seed Raonic - a quarter-finalist or better in three of the past four years at Melbourne Park - prevailed in humid conditions on Rod Laver Arena.

Raonic fired down 39 aces compared to Swiss Wawrinka's 28, while he topped the winners column 84-66 en route to the next round.

Next up for Raonic is Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

News tennis
Previous Osaka powers through to Aus Open third round
Read
Osaka powers through to Aus Open third round
Next Thiem retires from Australian Open
Read
Thiem retires from Australian Open

Latest Stories