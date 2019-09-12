Pliskova made to wait as rain washes out Zhengzhou

There was no play at the Zhengzhou Open as the rain that derailed Wednesday's late fixtures continued.

Some 16 matches, including the conclusion of top seed Karolina Pliskova's tie with Polona Hercog, were scheduled but they have all been pushed back to Friday.

Pliskova will restart play with a one-set lead over Hercog, who fought back to lead 5-2 in the second before the weather intervened.

Third seed Kiki Bertens was due to face Ajla Tomljanovic, while world number three Elina Svitolina - who celebrated her 25th birthday - also had her game moved back.