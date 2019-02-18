Petkovic cruises in Budapest

Sixth seed Petkovic took just 57 minutes to see off Bogdan in Budapest, winning 73 per cent of points on her first serve to advance in comfortable fashion.

The German will take on 17-year-old Anastasia Potapova, a 6-4 2-6 7-6 (7-4) victor against Heather Watson, in round two.

Tamara Korpatsch put up more of a fight in the second set but was unable to avoid a 6-0 7-5 loss to fourth seed Aleksandra Krunic.

Pauline Parmentier overcame Ana Konjuh 7-5 6-3, while Arantxa Rus downed Fiona Ferro 7-5 6-3.