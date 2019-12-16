Osaka hires Fissette as coach

Osaka split from Sascha Bajin after clinching her second major title in Melbourne this year and brought Jermaine Jenkins on board to replace him.

The duo parted ways after the Japanese fell short in her attempt to retain her US Open crown, going down to Belinda Bencic in the fourth round.

Osaka worked with her father for the remainder of the season but has turned to Fissette ahead of the 2020 season, WTA Insider confirmed.

Among the players to have been coached by Belgian Fissette are Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep.

Clijsters won three grand slams and Kerber triumphed at Wimbledon in 2018 while working with Fissette.

Osaka, who withdrew from the WTA Finals due to a right shoulder injury, is set to begin the new season at the Brisbane International in January.