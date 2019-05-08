Osaka enters 'zombie mode' to win in Madrid

Top seed Osaka had to go the distance to reach the last 16, serving up a final-set bagel to beat wildcard Sara Sorribes Tormo 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-0 at the Caja Magica.

Simona Halep, who can return to the top of the rankings if she wins the title and Osaka fails to reach the last four, beat Johanna Konta 7-5 6-1.

Pliskova made another early exit, the fifth seed losing to Kozlova 7-5 3-6 6-4.

Angelique Kerber withdrew from the tournament ahead of her match with Petra Martic due to a right ankle injury, but Donna Vekic, Caroline Garcia, Zheng Saisai and Aliaksandra Sasnovich all progressed.