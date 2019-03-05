Murray's mother unsure on recovery time

The former world number one underwent hip resurfacing surgery in January in a bid to give himself every chance of continuing his career.

A tearful Murray stated at the Australian Open that he will retire after playing at Wimbledon at the latest if his body holds up, but the first major of the year may be his last tournament.

The double Olympic champion chose to go under the knife for the second time in a space of a year after bowing out in the opening round in Melbourne and his mother, Judy Murray, has provided an update on his condition.

She told Sky Sports: "He is doing pretty well. It is not that long since he had the operation and time will tell.

"Nobody knows how he is going to recover in the longer term. He is in a good place mentally and we just keep our fingers crossed.

"But I tell you, if anybody can do it he can because he will put his heart and soul into it like he does with everything. So fingers crossed."