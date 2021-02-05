Murray starts season away from Aus Open

WATCH the ATP Tour LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The three-time Major winner has been awarded a wild card into a second-tier Challenger event at Biella in northern Italy.

The entire indoor tournament carries a modest purse of just less than €45,000 euros ($71,120) compared to the millions on offer to the winner of the season-opening grand slam in Melbourne, which also gets underway on Monday.

Welcome to Biella 🇮🇹, @andy_murray!



The former World No. 1 will kick off his 2021 campaign next week at the Biella Challenger Indoor. Into the main draw after receiving a wild card. pic.twitter.com/kQtelsCsQy — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) February 5, 2021

Murray, now ranked No.124 after battling a pelvic injury which had compromised his attempts to rebuild his career after hip surgery, is a five-time Australian Open finalist.

However, his hopes of returning to Melbourne this year were dashed when he tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Murray, 33, only played seven official matches in 2020 because of a pelvic problem and a five-month suspension of the tour because of the pandemic.