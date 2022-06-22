Murray hints at Raducanu Wimbledon partnership

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray returns to SW19 later this month for only the third time since his last victory in 2016.

A quarter-final exit in 2017 was followed by two absent years and the 2020 event was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic prior to last year's third-round exit.

Meanwhile, Raducanu has struggled to find consistency and fitness in grand slams since her astonishing US Open success last year, being knocked out in the second round of both the Australian Open and French Open.

Both Britons will be hoping for better showings on home soil in 2022 but, if they suffer early elimination from the singles, Murray has revealed they could form a partnership for the mixed doubles.

"I'd love to play with her. I love watching her play. I think she's brilliant. She's going to be amazing for the sport. Not just in the UK, but especially in the UK," he told GQ.

"Actually, we had spoken last year about potentially playing mixed doubles at Wimbledon, and then both of us ended up doing well in the singles so we ended up not doing it.

"But yeah, I would love to play with her."

However, while he spoke to his compatriot about a possible partnership last year, he has not touched base with the world number 11 ahead of this year's tournament.

"I've not spoken to her about it, but it would depend on the singles," he added.

"Obviously, we both will be prioritising that and hopefully having a good run there. And if that's the case, then that will be our priority.

"But yeah, if we both didn't do well, then maybe. At some stage in the future I would certainly love to. I think it'd be great fun."

Murray is unseeded for the men's singles, while Raducanu is seeded 10th for the women's event.