Monfils to face Pospisil in Open Sud de France final

Seeking his third title at the event, world No.9 Monfils triumphed 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 in 82 minutes against the Serbian.

Monfils saved all three break points against Krajinovic in an impressive victory that maintains France's perfect record of ensuring a home player reaches the final of the Montpellier tournament.

The 2010 and 2014 champion will meet Pospisil on Sunday after the Canadian defeated David Goffin in three sets.

Goffin served for the match in the decider but lost three decisive games in a row as Pospisil triumphed 6-3 1-6 7-5 in two hours and 21 minutes.

At the Pune Open, Australia's James Duckworth was beaten 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 by Egor Gerasimov in the semi-finals.

The Belarusian dropped only five points behind his first serve as he reached a maiden ATP Tour final, where he will face Jiri Vesely.

Vesely saved match points for the second round in a row, outlasting No.2 seed Ricardas Berankis 6-7 (8-10) 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (9-7) in a draining encounter to secure a first final in nearly five years.