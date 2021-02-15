Medvedev seals quarter-final spot

The world number 192 from the United States broke the Russian's serve at 5-2 down in the first set but that was his only highlight.

"It was a great match," said Medvedev. "I was feeling great, I mean the only time I lost serve was in the first set."

Medvedev is into his first quarter-final at the Australian Open where he will play either countryman and ATP Cup-winning team-mate Andrey Rublev or Norway's Casper Rudd who play later Monday.

"I'm going to be rooting for Andrey because if he wins it's got to be at least one Russian in the semi-final," said Medvedev.

"Casper is a great opponent so I'm going to watch the match, enjoy it, and then prepare for my next opponent."

Medvedev's best Grand Slam performance to date was reaching the final at the 2019 US Open.

His win streak dates back to November and included titles at the Paris 1000, the ATP Finals in London and the ATP Cup.