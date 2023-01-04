Medvedev cruises through in Adelaide

The Russian, seeded third in South Australia, made short work of his Serbian opponent in a 6-0 6-3 win to reach the last eight with little hassle.

"It's always better to win 6-0 than to win 7-6 saving nine set points and playing one hour, 20 [minutes]," Medvedev said.

"But tennis is not as easy, otherwise everyone would be number one, but we have only one. So happy with my level today against a strong opponent. Second set was tougher, but managed to close it out at the end and looking forward to my next matches."

It sets up a match with countryman Karen Khachanov, who defeated Britain's Jack Draper in a 6-4 6-2 straight sets victory of his own at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre.

Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka will also compete in the quarter-finals after a 6-4 6-3 win over American Mackenzie McDonald, and will face home favourite Alexei Popyrin.

At the Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune, top seed Marin Cilic needed to survive a second-set fightback from Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena before he progressed 6-3 3-6 6-1.

Aslan Karatsev meanwhile took a two-set thriller against Tim van Rijthoven, prevailing in a 7-6 (9-7) 7-6 (10-8) triumph.