Lewandowski hails 'great champion' Swiatek after US Open win

Swiatek became the first Polish singles champion at Flushing Meadows after defeating Ons Jabeur in straight sets on Sunday (AEST).

It was the world number one's second grand slam success of a brilliant season, having won a further six WTA titles including the French Open in June.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to triumph at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows in the same campaign since Serena Williams in 2013.

Congratulations Iga! You’re a great champion and you’ve proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you🏆 🎾 🇵🇱 @usopen @iga_swiatek — Robert Lewandowski (@lewy_official) September 11, 2022

Swiatek and Lewandowski are among the pre-eminent Polish sports stars of this generation and shared an embrace on Court Philippe Chatrier following the former's success in Paris.

The Barcelona striker, who was on target in the Blaugrana's 4-0 win at Cadiz this weekend, celebrated his compatriot's latest victory, hailing the 10th WTA title of her career on social media.

"Congratulations Iga!" he tweeted. "You're a great champion, and you've proven it yet again on the biggest stage. I am so happy for you."