Kyrgios, Tomic trade blows in social media war

Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic have been among tennis' most polarising figures in recent years, and the two Australian talents have now turned on eachother, traded shots on social media.

Nick Kyrgios hit back on Instagram after a fan suggested Bernard Tomic was better a better player, saying:

“Better in what way? I’ve got a higher career high (ranking). More money, more wins and give back whenever I can.

“It’s time for BT to just quiet down. He ain’t even playing anymore. I got years left.”

Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic currently in an absolute feud on Instagram. To think this was our two best junior prospects in a long time - now this is the only battle we get… pic.twitter.com/W9tyFdUtaB — Connor Joyce (@connorjoyceb) May 25, 2022

Tomic then returned serve, in his own post on social media. “The only logical explanation is that I’m his idol,” Tomic said. “He’s always been in my shadow growing up.

“That’s why anytime someone mentions my name to him, it gets under his skin.

“He knows he can’t re-write history. The records that I set when I was 16, 17, 18, and 19 — youngest slam quarter-finalist at Wimbledon (since Boris Becker), the biggest tournament in the world.

“He knows he can’t change that, he can’t re-write that and he would love to shut me up if he could, he knows he can’t.

“He knows my style dominates his and he knows he will lose.”

Kyrgios responded to Tomic's video, referencing a time he paid for a flight home from Shaghai for the 29 year-old.

“HAHA TOMIC let’s not forget the time I paid for your flight home from Shanghai because you had no money,” Kyrgios wrote.

“Hahahaha re-write history, you are the most HATED athlete in Australia.

“You are right, no one can take over that.”