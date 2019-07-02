Copa America
Tennis

Kyrgios relishing 'fun' Nadal showdown

Rafael Nadal set up an eagerly-awaited Wimbledon showdown with Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer recovered from a shaky start to reach the second round, but Sam Querrey knocked Dominic Thiem out on day two.

Getty Images

Nadal was labelled "super salty" by Kyrgios before the Spaniard peppered his opponents at the French Open, winning the title for a 12th time at Roland Garros last month.

Third seed Nadal eased to a 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory over Yuichi Sugita on No.1 Court on Tuesday and will now face controversial Australian Kyrgios, who got past compatriot Jordan Thompson in five sets.

Eight-time champion Federer came from a set down to defeat Lloyd Harris 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court, while Querrey shocked French Open runner-up Thiem.

Bernard Tomic denied 'tanking' after he was dispatched 6-2 6-1 6-4 by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in only 58 minutes - the shortest men's singles match at the All England Club since 2004.

News tennis
Previous Barty paying no mind to number one pressure
Read
Barty paying no mind to number one pressure
Next

Latest Stories