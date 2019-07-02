Kyrgios relishing 'fun' Nadal showdown

Nadal was labelled "super salty" by Kyrgios before the Spaniard peppered his opponents at the French Open, winning the title for a 12th time at Roland Garros last month.

Third seed Nadal eased to a 6-3 6-1 6-3 victory over Yuichi Sugita on No.1 Court on Tuesday and will now face controversial Australian Kyrgios, who got past compatriot Jordan Thompson in five sets.

Eight-time champion Federer came from a set down to defeat Lloyd Harris 3-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 on Centre Court, while Querrey shocked French Open runner-up Thiem.

Bernard Tomic denied 'tanking' after he was dispatched 6-2 6-1 6-4 by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in only 58 minutes - the shortest men's singles match at the All England Club since 2004.