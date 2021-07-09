Kyrgios out of Olympics, set for Atlanta return

Kyrgios was forced to retire injured from Wimbledon, and the 26 year-old has now confirmed he won't be taking part in this month's Olympic games in Tokyo.

The Australian Open quarter finalist cited the lack of fans as key to his decision, tweeting 'the thought of playing in front of empty stadiums just doesn't sit right'.

With Tokyo set to enter a state of emergency amid rising COVID cases, there has been uncertainty around the restrictions which will be in place at the Olympic games, which potentially played a part in Kyrgios's decision.

Australia's chief de Mission Ian Chesterman was respectful of the decision, saying earlier this week:

“We’d still love to see Nick over at these Games,”

“He knows he’s welcome at these Games and I would still think it’d be a fantastic outcome for tennis and our team if he was there.

“But I understand and respect his decision, whichever way he goes.

“People have to believe they can perform under these different circumstances, so Nick will make his own decisions and we’ll respect that.

Despite his absence from the Olympics, Kyrgios is expected to feature at the Atlanta 250, which is set to run at the same time.